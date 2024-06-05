Historic Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary School gets a much needed makeover

BALTIMORE — A school that's become one of Baltimore's oldest gems is getting some much needed polish and shine.

On Wednesday, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary is swelling with pride.

98 years ago, they made history.

"This school was the first new construction in Baltimore City Public Schools, specifically for African American children," said Bettye M. Adams, the principal at Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary.

But this makeover is giving them something to look forward to.

A labor of love from the Heart of America, and the Baltimore Ravens.

And you just know it's gonna be a good day when it starts with dancing and cheering.

"You see it, you walk around here and everybody's hype, everybody's painting, everybody's trying to get something done," said Korie Enyard with the Heart of America Foundation.

If you talk to Korie for 30 seconds, you can tell the work she does with Heart of America - it's personal.

"I swear to God every single event that we do it brings tears to my eyes when I see how these kids respond to it, and these kids especially, they to know that they're loved, they need to know that somebody cares about them. Unfortunately, our public schools don't get the love that they deserve, and so this is how we do it," Enyard said.

And we're not talking about a little work either, painting, new furniture, building bikes for kids.

Randall Newsome/WMAR

Not to mention some guys who helped out with the work as well....

Starting with the leader of the defense, Roquan Smith.

"For myself personally, I've been doing this since I was a little kid. It's been some years but growing up in the country, a small area down in Southwest Georgia, it's nothing new to end up putting bikes together, fixing a bike, changing a tire," Smith said.

Randall Newsome/WMAR

Smith added that all he needed was six minutes to put a bike, that confidence was oozing from the start.

Just when we thought that there was someone who was primed to be the best, here comes Zay Flowers.

Randall Newsome/WMAR

"[Does] Roquan look like he knows how to build bikes or he look like he knows how to tackle people?"

As far as he was concerned, Flowers saw no competition, but then comes Keaton Mitchell.

"I got the best bike out here man," Mitchell said.

It might be the offseason, but the trash talk is in mid-season form.

Randall Newsome/WMAR

But make no mistake, even with all the fun, and they had a lot, they know their time there meant a lot to so many.

"Man I know because when I got my bike, when my dad gave us our bikes in the summer, we did everything on our bike. We drove our bike to play football, drove our bike to play basketball, drove our bike to see friends, to the pool. We did everything on our bike. I know the opportunity to give bikes back and give them kids the opportunity to do that in the summer, it’s gonna be amazing," Flowers said.

And they hope that's the feeling they get when they take that first ride on a new bike, or walk into a freshly painted and decorated classroom.

"There's so many that care about you and would love to do things for you, and I feel like that's what it's all about, giving back every chance you get," Smith said.