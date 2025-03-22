Historic Black yacht club worried port project will eliminate its history

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — The story of the historically Black owned Pleasant Yacht Club, the only one of its kind in Baltimore County, goes back to the 1950s.

The last living founding member 97-year-old Johnnie Mathis told WMAR-2 News that back then he was working for Bethlehem Steel and the company had made a yacht club for their white employees.

"We went over to Bethlehem Steel, about 6 people, all Bethlehem Steel employees went there and asked them to build us a pier and they said no we won't do that," Mathis said.

So they took it upon themselves to build everything by hand from a floating pier, a boat ramp, and even hauling a small house for the start of the building.

"We jacked it up and put the foundation. We had it high and we had the foundation there and then we jacked it down."

But Lafon Porter, a member of the club, said all that history is in jeopardy because of Tradepoint Atlantic's Sparrow Point Container Terminal Project.

The port project is expected to create over 1,000 union jobs and an additional 7,000 indirect jobs.

The company has to dredge the bay to make room for large shipping containers.

But Porter told WMAR-2 News the problem is a regulation saying the company has to replace the water they take by digging out the surrounding land.

"The land at North Point next door and make that water to replace the water that they're taking away to put water here. And part of that will be our property. They're taking a small part of our property to make that water. The remainder of it ironically they're giving to Baltimore County," Porter said.

The news came as a shock to other members like Vicki Joyner who said it's more than just a yacht club.

"It's a certain kind of peace that you get nowhere else," she said,

So, they went to our state lawmakers at a delegation meeting.

That included Senator Carl Jackson who said he was disheartened to learn the historic yacht club could be eliminated.

He sent WMAR 2 News a statement saying, “When I found out during a Baltimore County Senate Delegation meeting about the possible elimination of the Pleasant Yacht Club, the only and oldest African American yacht club in Baltimore County, I was deeply disheartened. As I learned more about the club’s history, I realized it was something that needed to be not only preserved, but celebrated. Their fight for equality, especially during the 1950’s and 60’s when segregation was the norm, is awe inspiring. The club is quite literally a piece of living history. Since that Delegation meeting, I have visited the club and have been in discussions with both its leadership and Tradepoint Atlantic, who I am so pleased has agreed to work with Pleasant Yacht Club to find a solution that will allow them to continue on, if not in their current location, then at a nearby location with the same amenities that they have worked so hard to build. This has been a team effort, and I am so thankful to everyone involved who has helped to bring about this positive resolution.”

And Tradepoint Atlantic heard their worries.

Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs Aaron Tomarchio told WMAR-2 News they recognize this is a community asset for the members and commun partners of 10 years, will continue to work with them to discuss next steps.

But members like Fleet Captain Calvin Lewis still plead with the company to let their club continue to thrive.

"I was recently blessed with a granddaughter, she's two months old. I would love for her to grow up down here, so if Tradepoint could reconsider or look at our options I really would appreciate it," he said.

Tradepoint Atlantic also said nothing is set in stone, it is only looking at plans right now.

Pleasant Yacht Club members tell WMAR-2 News if it comes down to it, they hope the company will help them relocate.

