Hip Hop Fish & Chicken location closed for "unsanitary conditions"

Posted at 4:27 PM, Jun 12, 2023
BALTIMORE — A Hip Hop Fish & Chicken restaurant in north Baltimore has been closed by the city health department due to "unsanitary conditions," including rodents and insects.

The health department said the business, on East Cold Spring Lane at Loch Raven Boulevard, was shut down today and must pass re-inspection to reopen.

Hip Hop Fish & Chicken has 22 restaurants in the Baltimore area, as well as several in the D.C. area.

The restaurant is just down the street from Lidl supermarket, which was also shut down by the health department for rodents in May.

