Highlighting breast cancer survivors

TOWSON — One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lifetime.

Black women are 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer compared to White women.

With it being Breast Cancer Awareness Month,WMAR-2 News spoke to a few local survivors.

Each of the women emphasized the importance of getting a mammogram.

They also say it's important to have a support network.

1) Shay Sharpe, Survivor

Sharpe was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 26-years-old.

She had to undergo chemo, radiation and breast surgery.

She had both breasts removed, then received implants.

Her cancer came back 10 years later.

She decided to have the implants removed.

Now, at age 45, she is comfortable living life with a flat chest.

2) Janet Hall

Hall is 73-yeas-old. She is a 40-year breast cancer survivor.

She discovered a rash on her breasts.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 33.

She at first didn't know where to turn.

She started the Janet Hall Foundation to support women under 40 who are being diagnosed with breast cancer.

She knows firsthand why women need a support system.

3) Brenda McQuay

McQuay was diagnosed with breast cancer later in life.

She discovered a lump when she was 59.

She is now 66.

While going through chemo treatment, she discovered she couldn't do what she used to do.

She tried to clean out the refrigerator, but struggled to clean it out.

She broke down and started to cry.

A friend came over to help clean out the refrigerator.

She connected with the cancer support ministry at her church.

She says it's important for women to monitor their health and to find a support system.