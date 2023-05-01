High school teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student in AA County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department arrested Meade High School teacher Manuel Navarro-Montero, 43, for inappropriately touching a student.

The teacher has been charged with third-degree sex offense, two fourth-degree sex offenses and second-degree assault.

On January 26, the Anne Arundel County Police Department became aware of an alleged sex offense between a female student and a male teacher.

According to the victim, the suspect touched her "private and intimate areas" over and under her clothing while in the school building.

Immediately upon being notified of the allegations, the school system removed the teacher from the school.

Navarro-Montero was then arrested on May 1.

Detectives are asking anyone with any additional information on this or other potential cases to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.