High school student in Bethesda accused of vandalizing & setting fire to nearby elementary school

BETHESDA, Md. — A 16-year-old high school student in Bethesda has been charged with a slew of felonies for allegedly vandalizing and setting fire to a nearby elementary school.

The teen now faces two counts each of second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, destruction of property, making threats of mass violence, and one count of altering physical evidence.

Montgomery County Police began investigating on April 11.

That's when officers discovered graffiti at Bradley Hills Elementary School that appeared to reference a previous school shooting.

Just a week before that, a storage shed at Bradley Hills had been intentionally lit on fire.

Investigators later identified the teen suspect who attends Walt Whitman High School.

A search of their home turned up electronic devices tying them to the crime.

Despite the teen being charged with several felonies, the case is expected to be heard in State juvenile court.

The incident sparked concern among parents and area residents leading police to increase patrols on school campus.

Leading up to the teen's arrest, issued a statement attempting to calm fear and confusion caused by the situation.