ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Behind the walls at K Martial Arts Dojang, you'll find people of all ages learning martial arts.

The teacher? Grand Master Park who, according to student Todd Miller, is one of the very best there is.

"He's probably the best Hapkido master in the world," says Miller.

"I want to share my experience with everybody," says Grand Master Park, a former Korean Special Forces demonstration team member.

Now, he spends his time empowering students like Miller through martial arts and self-defense.

"I love the science of self-defense and how to do it in an ethical and humane way. I think that's really important. We can learn to hurt people. But we also have to learn how to be forgiving too," says Miller.

Miller has been all over the world and trained in Korea 18 times. He says he never felt he received top training until he met Grand Master Park in 2017.

"We're learning a lot of higher-level training techniques. We always do basics, but it's kind of the details that we can't find anywhere else," says Miller.

This school is big on discipline, which has helped Miller in other areas of life.

"I have type one diabetes, and I've had it for 57 years, and it's not always an easy thing to deal with, and I've used the training in martial arts, and I've learned from Master Park to stay focused stay resolute," says Miller.

Miller makes the drive from New Hampshire to Ellicott City at least once a month just to be a part of this class.

"I'm jealous of people who live in Ellicott City. They're very fortunate to have this caliber of teaching right here on their doorstep," says Miller.

"This place is open and welcome to anybody. I want to share my experience with everybody," says Grand Master Park.