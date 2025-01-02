Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Christmas may be over, but you can still end the season in the spirit of giving by recycling your Christmas tree.

You can bring your tree to the Northwest Residential Recycling Center.

"2840 Sisson Street. It's the only location that does tree mulching, and you can come here from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday," said Shenae Carter, chief of operations for residential recycling centers.

Before dropping your tree off, make sure to remove all the tinsel, ornaments, and memories.

"They need to remove all of the tinsel and decorations that they have on the trees prior to coming," Carter said.

And if you want a little bit of your tree to take home for that yardwork you've been putting off.

"They can bring a container or a bag to collect some of their mulch," said Carter.

Even if you don't have a tree to bring, in the spirit of giving.

"You don't have to bring a tree to collect some mulch. So, if you would just like to collect some mulch, you can stop by and grab some," Carter explained.

But for those of you who don't have time to bring your tree in for recycling, you can always leave it out on the curb for pickup, just make sure to remove those decorations.

"The process is the same as far as removing the ornaments and any decorations from the tree, and it needs to be placed out on trash day right with their trash in the exact location where the trash is," said Carter.