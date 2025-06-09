Watch Now
Here's how you can win free Sheetz for a year in Anne Arundel County

Sheetz Corporation
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County will have its first Sheetz pretty soon.

The restaurant and convenience chain will open its first store on Thursday, June 12, at 1441 W Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights.

Customers who are able to attend the grand opening celebration will have the chance to enter major giveaways, including $250 in Sheetz gift cards and free Sheetz for a year.

You must be 18 years or older to enter the giveaways.

The festivities are set to begin at 9 a.m. and will run through 11 a.m.

