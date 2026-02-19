Here's how to report potholes around Maryland

BALTIMORE — Drivers in Maryland may have noticed the snow melting, but they also may have noticed more potholes in the roadways.

Leaders across the city and counties say their crews are at-the-ready to fill those potholes.

Here's how to report potholes in your area:

Baltimore City

Residents should contact 311 to report a pothole and the city will repair most of them within 48 hours. To make a request, click here.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County residents can contact 311, fill out an online form or submit using the mobile app.

Anne Arundel County

The Bureau of Highways will respond/repair the pothole within two business days. To submit a request, click here.

Harford County

DPW crews in Harford County are responsible for fixing potholes on more than 1,000 miles of county roads and more than 1,200 cul-de-sacs. To report a pothole, call 410-638-3532 or use the free customer service app.

Howard County

To report a pothole, go to the county's website and add the location.

Cecil County

Contact the Department of Public Works by calling 410-996-5259.