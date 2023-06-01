Organizers prepare for Baltimore Pride event

BALTIMORE — It's time to get colorful and wear your pride! June officially kicks off pride month, a time for members in the LGBTQ community to celebrate and honor their pride in all aspects of identity.

There will be multiple events throughout the month, but one of the biggest celebrations will take place in just a few weeks.

The Pride Center of Maryland will host their annual Baltimore Pride Parade, the week long event will take place from June 19 to the 25’th.

This year's theme is one heart, one love, one pride. It’ll be a huge celebration for all people who support the LGBTQ community. Those who attend will have a week filled with fun, music, and resources, from HIV testing, housing information, or mental health support.

The pride parade will assist anyone in need. Additionally this year the headliners for the parade will feature Grammy-nominated rapper Remy Ma and chart-topping singer k. Michelle, the two will flood the stage with their musical talents while promoting all the pride.

"We want people to know that for real we mean one heart, one love, one pride for all of us. It's a very serious goal that we think is necessary to help our community become more successful and empowered despite the challenges that we face," said

Cleo Manago, Chief Executive Officer of Pride Center of Maryland.

For other pride events visit: https://www.baltimorepride.org/calendar