'HER' Resiliency Center opens in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — They help women who have survived human trafficking and drug addiction. Now, ‘HER' Resiliency Center is open in Fells Point.

"At HER we are a community of women supporting women,” said Natasha Guynes who is the Founder and President of HER Resiliency Center.

'Her Space' provides a variety of programs to women who are experiencing homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction and sex trafficking.

Starting with short and long term goal planning called The Road Map to Success.

"In addition to that one on one goal planning time, which is often case management organizations,” said Guynes. “We have skilled development work shops where the women get to come together and spend time with each other so they're not dependent on a social services agency for the rest of their lives.”

The organization started in DC after Guynes went through her own struggles with addiction. The space provides support for women ages 18 to 25, and addiction treatment for women older than that. She said with the expansion to Baltimore, she hopes more vulnerable women can be reached.

One of the unique aspects of the organization is meeting women where they are, walking the streets and starting the difficult conversations by providing a hygiene kit.

"I was having a hard day, I would frequent the Garrison Avenue, the Park Heights area and she walked up and said hey how are you, my name is Natasha,” said Marcia Spencer who is part of HER Resiliency Center.

Spencer is a person that has been helped. She was caught between drug addiction and sex trafficking. After a ‘John’ held her against her will for a week, she escaped, only for Guynes to find her a short time later.

"I didn't have the keys so I just opened the window and walked off the porch and 20 minutes later, as soon as I get to Garrison Boulevard, there she is riding up the street in a purple, pink and orange SUV,” said Spencer.

She said Guynes took her to an addiction center and now she's been clean for two years, giving her opportunities she never thought she would have.

"It has made a way for me to provide a steady income for me and my children, I have recently gained my learners permit in driving, I will be moving into my own home on January first,” said Spencer.

The Center strives to create a future of empowering women.