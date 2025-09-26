Helping Up Mission looks back at its 140-year history while looking ahead to new projects

BALTIMORE — In 1885, Grover Cleveland was president of the United States, the Statute of Liberty was unveiled in New York and Rev. Abraham Bradenbaugh started the Helping Up Mission (HUM) to support people dealing with addiction and homelessness in Baltimore.

"[Rev. Bradenbaugh] had a vision, he saw the need of people on the street and just wanted to help people up. And here we are today in 2025, still carrying on that mission and vision," said CEO Daniel Stoltzfus.

For the first 100 years, HUM served as an emergency shelter. In the 1990's, it transitioned into long-term residential recovery services.

"My predecessor really put the focus on developing a spiritual recovery program, knowing that addiction is a primary issue and it's what we see as a cause or a nexus with the homelessness of those we serve," said Stoltzfus.

Today, HUM serves more than 650 men, women and children and focuses on peer-to-peer recovery within its programs. Stoltzfus says 70 percent of the staff at HUM is made up of graduates.

"It creates a dynamic where somebody coming in our door can interact with one of our staff and say, 'hey, I've been there, I've been where you are and here's how I found hope and transformation. Now let me help you.'"

One of those alums is April McGraw, a Gateway program assistant, who said she came to HUM after living on the streets of Baltimore while dealing with an addiction.

"I knew that I had to change because I knew that I was gonna die," she said.

McGraw said she felt safe when she arrived at the center and through the process was able to get clean. She's now earning her college degree while working, and she doesn't see it as a job, but as a way to give back.

"I love that when [the women] are going through something, they'll just come in the office and be like 'hey April, can I talk to you?' And it just makes me feel so good that I can help people," McGraw said.

Brian Vincer came to HUM in 2015 at the age of 23 and said his mindset at the time was to "just get out of the hurricane." The year-long program allowed him to pause and reshape his life.

Today, he works with HUM's Education and Workforce Development and says he can share his experience in every client interaction.

"I can explain to them how different life is today for me so I think that that does bring a good amount of hope," he said.

Looking ahead to the future, HUM finished demolition of a vacant building next to the women and children's center on East Baltimore Street. Stoltzfus said it will be the site of Recovery Park, an outdoor space for their clients that can also be used for community events.

"We really believe that outdoor activities and recreation and getting outside is a big part of recovery learning some of those new activities and new opportunities."

To learn more about HUM and how you can support through donations or volunteering, click here.