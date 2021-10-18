Baltimore County considers legislation to reduce truck traffic in residential neighborhoods

TOWSON, Md. — On Monday night the Baltimore County Council is scheduled to begin considering proposed legislation that aims to reduce commercial truck traffic in residential neighborhoods.

Back in August, a work group released it's final report with seven recommendations on what the new law should include.

Among them are height monitoring cameras that would redirect large commercial vehicles, prohibiting them from traveling on residential roadways.

The county would be limited to operating no more than seven cameras at a time.

Legislation passed by the 2020 Maryland General Assembly permitted the use of height monitoring systems in southeastern and southwestern Baltimore County, as long as a work group reviewed any changes first.

In their final report, the group also addressed current truck routes, future enforcement areas, street signage, and potential exemptions.