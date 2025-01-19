Height camera going up in Baltimore City to prevent trucks in certain business, residential areas

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is adding a height monitoring camera in an effort to prevent trucks from creating extra traffic congestion and other disturbances in restricted business and residential areas.

The camera detects and photographs tags of trucks 12.5 feet or higher.

Starting January 27 a new camera is scheduled to go up in the 1600 block of Church Street.

Signs will be in place warning drivers.

First time violators will be issued a warning, followed by $125 and $250 fines for second and third-time offenders.

"The Commercial Vehicle Height Monitoring System helps to reduce traffic congestion and damage to streets, homes, businesses, and other infrastructure by commercial vehicles that unlawfully drive along restricted roadways," The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said in a press release.

For trucks delivering to a specific location, truck drivers will need to show proof.

Cameras will be activated 24 hours a day.

Here's a map of the City's truck routes.

Baltimore County also began implementing height cameras in May 2023.