Heath care non-profit makes big changes to continue services for homeless population

BALTIMORE — Kevin Lindamood the CEO of Health Care for the Homeless recently announced the non-profit is $5 million dollars short of their planned budget for 2024.

He says the pandemic relief funds are drying up and now they are going to have to make changes to keep up with the demand for their services.

“Throughout the pandemic, we seen a dramatic increase in the number of people that we’re serving who are completely uninsured, and who are coming to us for care for which we cannot bill," says Kevin Lindamood.

They provide mental health services, addiction services, dental care, health care and access to permanent supportive housing.

Kevin says while the non-profit is far from being in the red, if they were to continue operations the way they are now, the non-profit would not survive the next few years.

He says they are not the only one’s with this problem.

“All nonprofit organizations and healthcare organizations that I know that I talked to are struggling with hiring, there struggling with financial transition, especially from 2023 to 2024 and unfortunately I know of some nonprofit organizations that are not able to make it work,” says Kevin.

But Kevin says that wont be the case for them although they did have to make some difficult decisions.

The non-profit cut jobs and got rid of open positions.

It also had to reduce hours at two clinics.

“scaling back our clinics and east and west Baltimore not because there aren’t people experiencing homelessness in those communities but because they’re clinic sites are not seeing the number of people that they should,” says Kevin Lindamood.

Kevin says all of these changes are necessary to make sure the organization can provide health services to the community for years to come.

Although the non-profit needs financial help, he says the mission to end homelessness is too great to let the organization to fail.

