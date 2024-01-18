Heart of the School award recognizes outstanding Baltimore City School principals

BALTIMORE — It's hard for Tiffany Etheridge to contain her love for the students and staff at Belmont Elementary School in West Baltimore.

She expresses it all the time, even in her morning announcements.

"We are a family here. We are very proud of the work that we’ve done," she said.

When Etheridge became principal at Belmont nine years ago, she said the school was known for being an under-performing school.

"I’m extremely excited that we’ve been able to see not only tremendous decreases in our suspension rates but also double digit gains in our literacy and mathematics," she said.

Her commitment and dedication to Belmont earned her recognition last year, as one of the winners of the Heart of the School award.

"What the Heart of the School awards really does is lift up the positive highlights that are happening in and around the city," said Etheridge.

The Heart of the School is a year-long program that supports principals in Baltimore City Public Schools, through the non-profit The Fund for Educational Excellence.

Each year, the organization asks for nominations for the award from parents, students, teachers, staff, or anyone who knows a city school principal.

"We know the community knows their schools way better than we ever will so we listen to the community telling us about why that principal is making school such a wonderful place for their kids," said Kevin Leary, the senior program director of the Fund for Educational Excellence.

Five winners and five honorees are chosen. The winners receive a $2,500 grant for their schools, honorees receive $1,000.

"The real thrust behind this entire project is saying thank you and shining a spotlight on wonderful city school principals they have incredibly challenging jobs and really don’t get thanked enough," said Leary.

And that love pours right back into the school community.

"It’s not just celebrating principals but allowing principals the opportunity the opportunity to celebrate our staff and our families and our parents," said Etheridge.

To submit a nomination, click here. The deadline is January 31.