'Healthy Howard Row' is losing another local business

BALTIMORE — Since 2015, people have come to know Cuples Tea House for its unique flavors of loose-leaf tea and comforting environment.

"I feel good about Cuples Tea House, I mean we're coming up on our ten-year anniversary, we've come a long way," says Lynette Dotson.

As the business approaches its anniversary, it is also going through a big change, leaving North Howard Street.

Lynette Dodson, one of the owners, says a lot has changed in recent years, including Dotson's other business, Vinyl and Pages, moving over to the Inner Harbor back in September.

"When we started there were five black-owned and operated bustling businesses here and we're down to two," she says.

Now, Cuples Tea House is following behind its sister business and fully moving over to Harbor Place.

"So, this would be an opportunity for us to get out there in front of not only local Baltimore folk but also on the front doorstep of the tourism industry in Baltimore," says Lynette Dodson.

Some customers say they will miss the North Howard spot but are looking forward to patronizing the Harbor Place location.

"This area is nice as well but I understand that she will bring in more clientele with a bigger space," says Danielle Harris.

Bryanna Goode, who says she came across the Howard Street location online, said the unique selection of teas and the design of the location makes it different from other tea shops in Baltimore.

"They just cultivated community and I hope other people get to experience that community in a safe space to connect, enjoy tea, enjoy books look at vinyls. So, I hope they just continue that," says Goode.

Dotson says there are many reasons why they chose to close down the location.

"The low traffic coupled with you know all of the heat over last summer and now the snow and the cold it keeps people away," says Dodson.

She says the landlords are also increasing the rent, but the revenue coming in wouldn't keep up with the costs.

On top of that, the Key Bridge collapse had an effect on imports of tea, and she says the interest rates on credit cards are higher than the actual spending.

But Dodson says she is optimistic about both businesses being inside Harbor Place where more people can experience Cuples Tea.

The last day anyone can visit Cuples Tea on North Howard Street will be March 8th.