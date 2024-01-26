Healthcare and job opportunities coming to the Village at Mondawmin

BALTIMORE — When one door closes another one opens. That's the case at Mondawmin Mall where Target used to sit.

Construction is now underway that will bring healthcare and jobs to those in the community called the Village at Mondawmin.

What was once filled with aisles, shelves, and items for sale is now being transformed into opportunity.

It's the vision CEO of Whiting-Turner Contracting Company Tim Regan had when he and his wife purchased the closed-down Target at the Mondawmin Mall.

"Ten years from now I hope you can't even see the village I hope it's buried in all kinds of development that has overtaken the area and there is 100 percent occupancy of the neighborhood,” said Regan.

The focus is on providing health care and jobs. The redeveloped Village at Mondawmin will be comprised of eight large spaces in the back, including care for the elderly and a primary care provider for families. Spread across the front will be eight to ten local businesses.

CareFirst Bluecross Blueshield leaped on the opportunity to become a tenant

"This is our Superbowl, Disney whatever other exciting thing you can think of wrapped up in one,” said Lester Davis who is the CareFirst Vice President and Chief of Staff.

Davis said they worked with the community to see what was needed.

"We came in about 2 years ago with ideas and concepts that were primarily rooted in health service delivery. When we came and actually met with the community members in the community what they said was that all sounds great what you're thinking but what we actually need is jobs,” said Davis.

And that's what CareFirst is looking to put on the table. Providing 100 fully trained jobs to people who live in the area.

"Jobs that span the spectrum of what we need from customer service representatives to sales representatives to folks in finance and it,” said Davis.

President of the Greater Mondawmin Coordinating Council, Adelin Hutchinson, said the plans have a positive impact on the community.

"We're looking at ten thousand people or so in the Mondawmin area and anytime you got that many people in the community then that means that there are some things that the individuals can and will appreciate having,” Hutchinson.

A spark of change Regan hopes will spread to other areas.

"The hope is that people will look at the example of the village and look at other neighborhoods in Baltimore and say hey can we lean into that neighborhood and maybe make something really really good happen there,” said Regan.

The Village at Mondawmin is expected to open by the end of this year.