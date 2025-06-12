Health teacher accused of sexually abusing students groomed them for years, charging docs say

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Charging documents provide new details on the Baltimore County health teacher accused of sexually abusing students.

Sean Brooks, a health teacher at Perry Hall High School, is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Charging documents say, Brooks gave the victims an assignment in 9th grade that involved them writing about issues and challenges. Multiple victims wrote about issues with their father.

It wasn't until the first victim's junior year, at the age of 16, when things became sexual. Her first two years, she would meet with Brooks one-on-one to discuss issues she was having with her dad.

She shared that one time Brooks told her she should be a porn star and he would be her manager. She also said, almost every time she saw him, he would put his hand on her thigh, rub her thigh, or smack her thigh.

Charging documents detail how Brooks has a box where students can drop off anonymous questions about health. One time when Brooks and the victim were in a private room, he shared some of the questions with her.

He allegedly backed up, put his hands over his genitals and said "Dude am I gonna have to do this while I'm teaching," and laughed.

The second victim had a similar experience, which stemmed from an assignment where she wrote about a strained relationship with her father.

Again, it wasn't until her junior year when Brooks began "pushing boundaries," charging documents say.

Brooks allegedly would take her into a private room to talk and the victim recalled feeling trapped. On numerous occasions, he would kiss her forehead and give her long hugs, while whispering she was "so beautiful" and "perfect."

On May 28, the Perry Hall High principal provided detectives multiple folders containing assignments, writings and papers with different names for body parts or types of sex from Brooks.

She told detectives the different names for body parts or types of sex was not part of the curriculum in any way.