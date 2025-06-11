Watch Now
Baltimore County teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County Public Schools teacher has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor.

This comes after allegations connected to incidents that occurred on school grounds.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 40-year-old Sean Brooks.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have additional information or who believes they may be a victim of Brooks to come forward.

They can contact the police at 410-887-7720 or the Department of Social Services at 410-887-8463.

The investigation is ongoing.

