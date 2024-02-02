Health officials confirm case of measles in Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Health officials have confirmed a case of the measles here in Maryland.

A Montgomery County resident was diagnosed with the viral infection Thursday after traveling internationally.

Potential exposure was detected at the following times and locations:



Washington Dulles International Airport International Terminal

January 27th 6:00 am - 9:30 am

Claridge House at 2445 Lyttonsville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910

January 27th 7:30 am - 10:00 am January 27th 6:00 pm - January 28th 1:00 am January 29th 7:00 am - 10:00 am

Suburban Hospital Emergency Department

January 27th 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm



Anyone at either location should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles, especially fever. Those developing a fever or other symptoms should contact their health care provider and avoid attending childcare, school, work or public outings.

Although contagious, measles is preventable with a vaccine but can easily be spread to those not vaccinated. The virus spreads through coughing and sneezing and can remain airborne for up to two hours.

Symptoms typically develop 10 to 14 days after exposure, but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after.

Early symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and red watery eyes. Usually one to four days after, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. A person with measles becomes contagious four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

People who previously had measles, have been vaccinated or were born in the United States before 1957 are considered immune.

Those who may have potentially been exposed may also call Montgomery County Health and Human Services’ Disease Control Office at 240-777-1755 to determine their risk of contracting measles.

The last measles case reported in the state was last June, also in Montgomery County.

