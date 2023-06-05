First Measles case confirmed in Maryland since 2019

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — For the first time since 2019, a measles case has been detected in Maryland.

A Montgomery County resident was confirmed to have the viral infection on Friday.

Health officials are alerting of possible exposure to anyone who visited Cabin John Ice Rink in Bethesda on May 24 between 6 and 9pm.

Also on May 30 between 11am and 2pm, anyone at an office building at 16220 Frederick Road in Gaithersburg.

Anyone at either location should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles, especially fever. Those developing a fever or other symptoms should contact their health care provider and avoid attending childcare, school, work or public outings.

Although contagious, measles is preventable with a vaccine but can easily be spread to those not vaccinated. The virus spreads through coughing and sneezing and can remain airborne for up to two hours.

Symptoms typically develop 10 to 14 days after exposure, but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after.

Early symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and red watery eyes. Usually one to four days after, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. A person with measles becomes contagious four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

People who previously had measles, have been vaccinated or were born in the United States before 1957 are considered immune.

Those who may have potentially been exposed may also call Montgomery County Health and Human Services’ Disease Control Office at 240-777-1755 to determine their risk of contracting measles.