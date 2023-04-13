Health Department announces free gun locks for residents in Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is now providing a free way to keep your kids safe from accidental gun deaths.

The Health Department’s Gun Violence Intervention Team announced an easy way to make fire arms safe in the home.

A simple lock and key device is free to gun owners and can be the difference between life and death.

“Guns sitting around homes are a huge huge risk for children and it happens at over 300 every year in this country of deaths from kids to pick up a gun. It’s just not stored and it’s a nightmare for parents who end up just forgetting," says Steuart Pittman, County Executive.

Anyone 18 or older interested in obtaining a gun lock just needs to visit one of the three libraries and have their ID with them.

“We have 4,500 gun locks and we’re going to be distributing them for free to gun owners from our libraries, from three of our libraries in communities where there is a high rate of gun violence," Pittman said.

The health department and the school board want to ensure that kids and adults are safe in the homes where someone may possess a fire arm so they won't hurt others or themselves.

The gun locks are free and they are currently available at three library locations, Glen Burnie Library, Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library, and here at Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library.

