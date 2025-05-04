18-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Glen Burnie.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Aquahart Road and found the victim, 18-year-old Jonathan Guiliani, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.
Detectives are still working to establish a motive for shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-4731.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Anne Arundel County Police tip line at 410-222-4700.