18-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel police car
(Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>An Anne Arundel County police car. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Glen Burnie.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Aquahart Road and found the victim, 18-year-old Jonathan Guiliani, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Detectives are still working to establish a motive for shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-4731.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Anne Arundel County Police tip line at 410-222-4700.

