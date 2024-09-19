Hazlewood Elementary/Middle School gets a brand new playground

BALTIMORE — Building a brand new playground at Hazlewood Elementary/Middle School is a reward that's been 10 years in the making.

It's a fresh start, not only to the students to go to school here, but the faculty as well.

"It's just so special. It's nice to see every piece come together," says principal Amanda Rice who has been fighting tooth and nail for a decade to get this playground built.

"My children need to relax. They need to let off steam. They need to enjoy being at school. If they're not happy, I'm not happy," says Rice.

With the help of Sierra, who helped fund this playground and Kaboom, a nonprofit uniting communities by building play-spaces, students will have the opportunity to enjoy the luxury of being a kid and the fun that comes with it.

Jeffery Hardy the project manager with Kaboom! says over the summer, they collaborated with students giving them input on the design.

"That's probably my favorite job, uplifting the voices of the community. So many times people come into communities and dictate what is going where. We make it a key point at Kaboom! to ask the community what they want," says Hardy.