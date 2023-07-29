Hazardous heat could affect health, electricity

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The number on your thermometer will stay dangerously high into the weekend.

And that has the potential to threaten not only your health, but your energy.

"The heat wave that we're having right now, is pretty significant," said Dr. Maura Rossman, health officer for Howard County.

If your skin is clammy, you may be experiencing some symptoms of a heat-related illness, Rossman continued.

"It sure is hot, so just like us, if you can, stay indoors, preferably in an area with air conditioning," Rossman added.

Rossman said if you have elderly or very young family, they might be confused, begin crying or act unusual if they're overheating. Call a medical provider if you think a family member is experiencing a heat emergency.

And golden advice, as always goes for these major heat events: Drink plenty of water, limit your time in the extreme heat, and don't over-exert yourself.

The heat can be a threat to the power, as it was earlier this week in Bolton Hill, when energy provider Baltimore Gas and Electric told WMAR outages formed from a cable splice failures, caused by extreme heat.

BGE tells WMAR they're increasing staffing, and reducing and canceling work that involves a planned outage. Its storm center - which it uses for extreme weather - has been mobilized since Thursday afternoon.

Have a plan, Rossman says, if the power goes out. If you have family who is dependent on electrictricity for their daily living, a helpful tip:

"Make sure your power company knows about your need for electricity, because they can also alert fire and rescue if you need some assistance," Rossman advised.