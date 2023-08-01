Havre de Grace AirBnB is all about inclusivity

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Walking down Franklin Street in Havre de Grace, it's hard to miss the bright blue house with the yellow door.

And even if you're not welcomed in personally by owners Kim and Justin Waszkiewicz, you're sure to feel welcome once you walk inside.

After you spot the words of inspiration on the stairs, one of the first things you'll see is a photo of Kim and Justin's daughter, Nora.

The 7 year-old has Down syndrome, and this house was designed in her honor.

"I want the world to just fully include her and in order to do that we need to make a place that fully includes everybody, and doesn't try to change them, just welcomes them as they are," Kim said.

It's called "Isaac's aNORAble home," named after Nora and her younger brother Isaac. The house is both an AirBnB and an art gallery.

All of the artwork was done by people with either an intellectual or physical disability. But that's just the beginning.

"All of the books that are out have to do with disability awareness. The coasters are made by an artist with a disability in Elkton," Kim said.

Every part of the house has meaning behind it. Even the stairwell is covered with portraits and quotes chosen by their families.

"I want this place to be a reflection that people with disabilities are here, that people like my daughter are here. They're in the school system, and they're working. And I don't want them overlooked. I don't want my daughter overlooked," Kim said.

Kim remembers feeling like her daughter was overlooked, even before she was born. Nora was diagnosed while Kim was pregnant with her.

"That was hard. I was watching baby commercials and I was like, I don't see her," Kim said.

Here, she's represented all over the place.

Some travelers seek out the property for their visit to support what the couple is doing. Others are surprised when they arrive.

"When they come in, they're like, 'wow, what did we just walk into?' It just feels like a big hug," Kim said.

And when they learn the money they paid for their stay will help fund inclusive art classes here, they're even happier they booked this place.

The couple hopes in the future, Nora will be able to run the AirBnB and gallery herself.