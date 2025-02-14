Harford Mall shooter sentenced to 65 years in prison

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The man that injured one person in a shooting in Harford Mall has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Wesley Lyons was convicted back in December on numerous charges like attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm after being convicted.

This stems from an incident at the Harford Bounce Party Place in June 2024.

Police responded to the area and found a victim with a gunshot wound and Lyons fled the scene.

Security footage revealed a group of people arguing and fighting when Lyons pulled out a gun with an extended magazine and fired multiple rounds at the victim.

Officers later found out that the victim was helping set up for a 1-year-old child's birthday party.

Court documents say Lyon's mother was fighting with the mother of the 1-year-old, Lyons then cleared a path before firing his weapon five times and fleeing the scene.

After a 28-day manhunt, Lyon was arrested at a Red Roof Inn in Anne Arundel County.