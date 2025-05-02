Harford County’s garden gem: a peek into Ladew Gardens spring festival

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Set on 22 acres, Ladew Gardens offers a vibrant escape of plants, flowers, and unique finds.

“I think the idea is that you have to travel some great distance to have these wonderful disconnecting experiences—and this is right here,” said Emily Emerick, executive director of Ladew Gardens. “I mean, we're just 12 miles north of Towson.”

This year’s festival features around 40 vendors, an expanded marketplace, the on-site café, and food trucks, all offering something unique for garden lovers.

“We've got people that do beautiful troughs,” Emerick added. “We have garden-themed jewelry vendors and we have some of the best plant vendors on the East Coast of the United States.”

More than just a scenic destination, the festival also supports a meaningful cause. Proceeds from ticket sales go toward Ladew’s educational and environmental programs. These include adult classes and opportunities for children to explore.

Kara Burnett

“Our Title I schools come to Ladew through our children's education program at no fee,” said Emerick. The garden also participates in the Museums for All program, offering reduced admission for those who may not otherwise be able to afford a visit.

Though the festival marks 17 years, Ladew’s history runs much deeper. The gardens date back to 1929. A man named Harvey Ladew wanted to share the treasures of the world with Maryland.

“He took his year's worth of travel and his fascination with gardens and created all of this,” said Emerick.

Ladew Gardens became a nonprofit in 1971 and now includes a nature walk, butterfly house, and beloved seasonal events held year-round.

“I see particularly children here with their parents just in trance,” Emerick shared. “And that makes it all—that's what it's supposed to be.”