Harford County woman, the last living descendant of one of the 'Six Triple Eight', honors her mother's legacy

HARFORD CO, Md. — Formally known as the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, Six Triple Eight was an all-Black women's Army Corps unit serving overseas in World War II.

Stationed in England and France, 855 Black women had one job — to sort massive mail backlogs for millions of American service members and civilians.

Despite facing racial discrimination, segregation and difficult working conditions, the Six Triple Eight cleared the backlog of around 17 million pieces of mail ahead of schedule.

"They were backlog they said for over two years or something and they got through it in a couple months," Tamala Mosby-Byrd said.

Mosby-Byrd who lives in Joppatowne,is the last living daughter of Private Elizabeth Moraney. She says she was the only person she knew whose mother served in World War II.

But that's not where the firsts end.

"And after she got out, she was the first black woman to be at the post office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania," Mosby-Byrd said.

After the women of the Six Triple Eight returned home, they were never honored for their hard work.

Now, 80 years later, Moraney along with the other 854 women in the Six Triple Eight are being recognized nationally for their efforts.

"I'm so proud of her, but I am just sorry that she is not here to see it," Mosby-Byrd said.

Wednesday there will be a ceremony at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pennsylvania to honor Private Elizabeth Moraney.

Mosby-Byrd says she is excited about the event.

"I'm just happy that I'm here to do it and I hope like people say I just hope somewhere there's someway that she's gone but she knows that I'm here," Mosby-Byrd said.

Wednesday's event is part of a bigger effort to locate descendants of members of the 6888 and to ensure members receive proper military burial honors.

