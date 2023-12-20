Harford County wants you to talk trash

HARFORD COUNTY, MD — Harford County leaders want to get your 2 cents on how the County handles trash.

If you live in the county you are asked to fill out this survey. It takes just a few minutes but needs to be done by January 21, 2024.

Your information will help them develop the county's Solid Waste Management Plan for the next 10 years.

The plan will outline how they will reduce, manage, recycle, and dispose of trash. It will also look at setting priorities and allocating resources to help ensure the waste management system offers the highest level of protection to public health and the natural environment.

Again, you have to fill out the surveyby January 21, 2024.