Harford County treating the roads after the snow

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Up here in Bel Air the roads are clear, if you take a look around you'll see the roads are looking good with just a little slush and we took a drive through the main streets throughout the county which are also clear.

DPW is using 120 pieces of equipment to keep it that way.

We are expecting to end up with three to six inches of snow up here.

We were at the salt dome earlier where Joe Siemek, Director of Public Works, tells us they have about 80 routes in the county to cover and are ready with about 20,000 tons of salt.

He says they prepare months in advance for days like today because in Maryland they just never know when snow will happen.

"We begin preparing for every snow season in August, that's the time when we take and make sure the salt domes are filled. We make sure that all of our trucks and our equipment are tuned up in place, been repaired and then we actually do a drive run in October with every crew every route as if it was a snow day, so sometimes you see our snow plows out in October," Siemek said.

Siemek tells us they're going to continue salting the roads well into the night until all the snow is clear.

He also says they don't anticipate any ice this go around.

They are asking to keep the streets clear or to move your car if you're parked on the road to make it easier for the snow plows to keep clearing.