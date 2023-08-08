Harford County still cleaning up from Monday's storms

BALTIMORE — Harford County is still dealing with the impacts of Monday's storms.

High winds and rain brought down trees and power lines that blocked roads.

"All over the county, mostly in the northern parts, we got report of trees into houses and buildings, a lot of electric lines down on roadways that trapped motorists," said Public Information Officer, Andrew Doyle.

On Troyer Road, Dave and Lynn Sexton had to be rescued from this house after a massive tree fell on top of it.

According to Harford County EMS, one of them was sent to the hospital but has been released.

Their son spoke with reporters.

"My father was on the phone with me; I could hear the firemen within minutes; there is a fire department right up the street here. They busted out the front windows here and pulled them out of the rubble and got them in the ambulance," said Todd Sexton.

Thousands were left without power, including this Royal Farms on Norrisville Road.

Between the blocked roads and power outages, it made finding gas and food difficult.

"There's a detour here on new park road, which is about a four mile detour then we got to the Royal Farms and everything's closed," said Alex Elioploulos.

In the northern part of the county, a fire is burning at a BGE substation.

According to Harford County Fire, the company has decided to let it burn.

BGE says it's a self contained fire with no injuries to workers and no impacts to power customers.

Now, the county is focused on cleaning up the debris left behind.