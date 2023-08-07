Multiple people trapped in buildings by fallen trees in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Firefighters in Harford County worked to rescue multiple people trapped in buildings due to fallen trees, Monday evening.

This came as a direct result of the severe weather that hit the state.

Volunteer Firefighters from the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company and Special Operations Team worked to rescue two people that were trapped in a house in the 2900 block of Troyer Road.

Elsewhere, Volunteer Firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and Special Operations Team were on the scene of a tree into an apartment building that had one person trapped.

This incident took place in the 1800 block of Glendale Lane.

There's no word on the condition of any of the people trapped.