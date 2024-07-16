Harford County school board revisits the idea of an AP African American Studies course in high schools

HARFORD, Md. — During the 2023–24 school year, three Harford County High Schools were a part of a pilot program offering AP African American Studies as an elective course.

In June, the option to add the elective course permanently was denied after a five-to-four vote from the school board.

A decision which has since left many in the community upset.

“So I think when they voted no, it felt like they were silencing me and silencing the voices of my brothers and sisters," says Leah Winn.

Many people in the community want the school board to make the course and option.

“Things that I should have known in high school, I am just learning, and I feel like not just me but everybody of different races should be aware of the actual true history," says Amber Hopkins.

“The amount of information that is privy to us when we’re in these formative years of high school it’s so vastly important that informs how we treat others in the future," says Morgan Reitz.

Including students like Leah Lucas, who is the SGA president at Aberdeen High School.

“I've reached out to students who took the course last year, many of them rising first-year college students or planning to join the U.S. armed forces. I did not hear a single negative aspect about the course," says Leah Lucas.

But not everyone is in favor of the curriculum for the AP course.

Some are saying it is too political and harmful to students.

One man saying, “The courses pushed by today’s universities are filled with radical activist ideology that zooms in on the worst part of history only to foster dangerous world views.”

One mother of students in the district says, “The highly politicized nature of that course is not appropriate content for high school students.”

Others WMAR spoke with say they want the board to see the broader picture, that the course will let students have a college credit, and if it is not approved, the schools will lose a bit of funding they need.

Jordan Cook is saying the school board should include more courses that touch on other parts of history as well.

“Not only should we have this AP curriculum, we should have more like it for different nationalities and different cultures, and we should include all of them because America is changing and 10 years from now it's going to look way different then it has now.”