Harford County Public Schools will no longer allow bags at athletic events

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Beginning Friday, September 13, no bags will be allowed at athletic events for Harford County Public Schools.

This comes just one day after Joppatowne High School principal Melissa Williams announced that bookbags are banned until the new lockers at the school are installed.

"If you can carry your books in it, it's too big and it's going to be considered a bag," Williams said in a video addressing the school.

School officials say that as the community continues to mourn the loss of 15-year-old Warren Curtis Grant, many comments are being shared about changes the community would like to see to safety and security measures.

Grant was shot and killed on September 6 during a fight with another student in the school bathroom.

The unidentified 16-year-old suspected shooter fled to a nearby residential neighborhood, where he was arrested.

"As we process all of this feedback, one immediate item we can act on is to not allow any bags into our athletic events this weekend. We anticipate slight adjustments and additional details after this weekend. We ask for your understanding and cooperation this weekend in providing this additional layer of security at our athletic events."