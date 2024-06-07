Harford County Public Schools takes over abandoned retirement-community site

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County Public Schools now officially owns a large site in Bel Air where the remains of an abandoned retirement community still stand.

The 45-acre site, on Route 543 just north of Route 22, is set to become the home of two school communities. It was supposed to become the Carsins Run at Eva Mar continuing-care community, but the developer pulled out of the project.

Harford Academy, which serves students with severe disabilities, will move there from its longtime building down the street, off of Route 22 and Schucks Road.

Harford Academy will share space with a new elementary school for the Bel Air area.

County Executive Bob Cassilly said the site, which already has public infrastructure, "will save Harford taxpayers millions of dollars." Schools superintendent Sean Bulson said in a press release:

This milestone isn’t just about a new building; it represents our unwavering commitment to providing the best educational environment for all our students. The students of Harford Academy hold a special place in our hearts, and this new facility will offer them the exceptional support and resources they deserve.

The school site qualifies for up to about $50 million in state funding.

Harford County bought the land on May 29 and immediately transferred ownership to the school system.