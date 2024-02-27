Abandoned building site in Harford County may be getting new life

BEL AIR, MD — It was supposed to be the site of a retirement community, instead, an empty shell of a building stands on North Fountain Green Road, near 543, but that is about to change.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly announced his administration plans to purchase the land, and it will be used to help Harford County students.

The plan is to turn the 45-acre site on North Fountain Green Road into a combination elementary school and the new home of Harford Academy.

“This is a win-win for our school families and Harford taxpayers,” County Executive Cassilly said.

Initially, the school was going to be built at a site on Schucks Road, but there was no public water or sewer, so it didn't qualify for the state to share in the cost of construction.

“We’re repurposing developable land for the public’s benefit and capturing state funding that was unavailable for the Schucks Road site, saving our taxpayers as much as $50M. I would like to thank my staff and thank HCPS and Superintendent Sean Bulson for working with us toward a fiscally responsible solution that will provide our students and school communities with the space and the modern facility they need.”

Right now, a large building stands on the site. The land is owned by the Presbyterian Home of Maryland. The initial plan was for it to become Carsins Run at Eva Mar, a continuing care retirement community, but Presbyterian Home stopped building two years ago.

The building will be torn down to make way for the new school.



“We are thrilled that this project will be moving forward,” Dr. Aaron Poynton, president of the Harford County Board of Education, said. “The property is centrally located to help relieve crowding in nearby schools, it’s on public utilities, and it’s closer to the hospital for our students with critical needs.”

Over 37,000 students attend Harford County Public Schools.

The county plans to pay the land’s appraised value of $6.3 million. The purchase must be approved by the Board of Estimates.