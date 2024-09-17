Harford County Public Schools announces new bag rules for sporting events

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Instead of a ban, Harford County Public Schools has installed a new bag policy for sporting events.

We told you last week about bags not being allowed at sporting events at all beginning on September 13.

RELATED: Harford County Public Schools will no longer allow bags at athletic events

The news came following a deadly shooting inside of a bathroom at Joppatowne High School.

Now, beginning September 17, bags will be permitted, but only if they meet the requirements.

Bags that meet the requirements include small bags no longer than 4.5" x 8.5", clear tote bags not exceeding 4.5" tall by 3.4" wide and no larger than 12" x 12" x 6", resealable plastic bags, and medically necessary and diaper bags.

Any blankets that are brought to sports events must be carried over arm or shoulder and not in a bag.

Harford County Public Schools says that any and everyone will be denied entry for non-compliance.

