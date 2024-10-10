Harford County Public Schools announce safety meeting, month after deadly shooting at Joppatowne High School

HARFORD CO., Md. — More than a month after a student was shot to death at Joppatowne High School, Harford County Public Schools announced a community safety meeting.

The school along with the Harford County Sheriff's Office is hosting a community meeting later this month to discuss the safety and security of the schools.

The district sent an email to parents/guardians today saying space is limited to 100 people and you must register to attend.

The safety meeting stems from the death of a student in the bathroom at Joppatowne High School. On Friday, September 6, Warren Grant, 15, was shot and killed following a fight with another student.

Shortly after the shooting, the Sheriff's Office arrested Jaylen Prince, 16. He is charged as an adult with murder and assault.

Days later, parents started a petition asking HCPS to install metal detectors, and for students to be required to use clear backpacks. At last check, more than 4,200 people had signed that petition.

A new bag policy was enacted for sporting events, allowing spectators to bring small or clear bags of a certain size. Anyone not following the policy won't be allowed into the event.

New lockers were installed at Joppatowne High School. Prior to that every student did not have access to one.

Students must now store their bags inside the lockers rather than carry them around between classes.

Parents attended the School Board meetings expressing concerns about safety in schools.

School board member Diane Alvarez and Vice President Melissa Hahn called for the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Sean Buslon, claiming he failed to take action on security and safety concerns.

Hahn said Dr. Bulson was negligent. Otherboard members supported him, as well as staff at schools in the district.

“I have been here for 20 years in Harford County; I've been through five or six superintendents, and let me say this: you are probably the most effective superintendent that I have worked under," says Heather Tucci, teacher at Edgewood Middle School said at the board meeting last month,

The safety meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29 at Patterson Mill Middle/High School and runs from 5:30pm - 7:30pm.

Participants will meet in small discussion groups to develop potential ideas and solutions to maintain and improve school safety.

If you aren't able to attend the meeting but want to share an idea you can provide feedback at the same link where you register for the event.

