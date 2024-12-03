Harford County Public Schools adding new Resource Officers, weapons detections systems

BEL AIR, Md. — School safety and security remains a hot button issue in Harford County, since a shooting earlier this year at Joppatowne High School.

On Tuesday Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and the School Board agreed on increased funding measures for increased security.

Although the exact dollar amount was not revealed, funding will go towards advanced weapon detection systems and electronic security upgrades. Three new school resource officers are being added as well, to specifically focus on school safety.

All this comes after thousands of parents signed a petition to have metal detectors installed.

Other policies recently going into effect require backpacks being placed in lockers during the school day, and limited bag entry at sporting events.

The County provided no further detail on Tuesday's latest improvements, citing security concerns.

"For security purposes, specific operational and deployment details have not been disclosed," the county said in a press release.

“The safety of our students, educators, and school communities is paramount. This partnership with the Board of Education of Harford County is a testament to our shared commitment to protecting our schools and ensuring a safe learning environment," said Cassilly.

Superintendent Sean Bulson, whose leadership has come under fire, said the school system would monitor and welcome feedback on the security enhancements.

Most new measures are expected to be in place before year's end.