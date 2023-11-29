Harford County placing cameras along trail where Rachel Morin's body was found

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County has begun installing a video camera system on the hiking trail where Rachel Morin's body was discovered in early August.

The system will be able to quickly detect unusual activity and locate a specific person or vehicle of interest according to County Executive Bob Cassilly.

It will cover nearly two miles of the Ma & Pa Trail from the Williams Street trailhead to North Tollgate Road.

Data collected will be made accessible to law enforcement and emergency first-responders.

Morin was reported missing around 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 when she did not come home from a walk.

Her body was discovered the next day.

DNA from the crime scene came back with a match to a suspect wanted in a Los Angeles home invasion and assault from back in March.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, five foot nine, 160 pounds, around 20 to 30-years-old, dark hair with a muscular build.

If you are able to identify this suspect or have any additional information regarding this case, contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 410-836-7788.