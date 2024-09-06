Harford County launches PFAS task force after chemicals found in school water

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County is following up after PFAS chemicals were found in the public school system's drinking water.

To combat the spread and help with early detection, County Executive Bob Cassilly last week established a task force to implement new limits set by the EPA.

PFAS chemicals have been around since the 40s and impact water systems nationwide.

If reaching certain levels, they can present serious health risks.

The EPA in turn now requires drinking water to test as low as 4 parts per trillion.

They've mandated public systems be tested by 2027 and fully compliant by 2029.

In Harford County, 130,000 customers receive public water service.

Cassilly says the County's been testing for PFAS since 2012.

"Harford performs more than 230,000 tests per year and all recent testing shows PFAS safely below the EPA limits," said Cassilly.

That's not the case for five Harford County Schools, where levels are too high for drinking.

Fallston High School, Harford Academy, Harford Technical High School, Norrisville Elementary School, and Prospect Mill Elementary School are currently impacted.

Five others had PFAS issues as well, but levels weren't determined to be unsafe.

While the district gets the chemicals figured out, they've turned to providing students water bottles.

“Safe drinking water is essential, and while we are pleased that Harford’s public drinking water tests below the limits for PFAS, we are taking a team approach to this issue affecting others in our county, including public schools on well water,” Cassilly said.

