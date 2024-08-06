Harford County is getting a new fire station

BELCAMP, MD — Harford County will be getting a new fire station.

Leaders broke ground on Tuesday at the site located just off 543 in Belcamp.

The $10 million county-funded project will be known as the Riverside Fire Station and will work alongside Abingdon Fire Company.

“The Riverside Fire Station fills a critical gap in our emergency response network,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I would like to thank the Abingdon Fire Company and all our volunteer fire companies for their dedication and vital services they provide to our citizens.”

The new fire station, which should be completed by November of 2025, will have three bays for fire and EMS units, bunk rooms, and a training room.

Harford County's volunteer fire companies are always looking for new members. You can learn more here.

