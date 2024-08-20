Harford County couple relied on Orioles' stars to decide what to name newborn

ABERDEEN, Md. — When it comes to choosing a name for a newborn, it can sometimes be a tough task.

One Harford County couple relied on their love of the Baltimore Orioles to choose a name for their son.

If you’re an Orioles' fan, you already know the names Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson.

At the beginning of the season, a local couple decided they were going to name their son either Adley or Gunnar based off their batting average.

Alex Longeway and Madison Kness are a loving couple who always bonded over their love for the Baltimore Orioles.

“We watch the games at dinner and recap among ourselves at breakfast," said Longeway.

So, when the pair knew they were going to have a baby boy, they decided to incorporate their love of the O's.

They were fans of Henderson and Rutschman.

They even liked the names Gunnar and Adley.

On opening day, they decided they would name their son after whoever had the higher batting average on August 1.

“The entire season we had texts back and forth of screen shots of just the different stats going back and forth to see who was winning. And Adley was winning up until a really good point in the season and Gunnar just took off. There wasn't much coming back from that," said Kness.

On August 7, their son Gunnar was born.

“My family thought it was hilarious when we told them the story. They thought it was the coolest thing ever. Now, being able to post about it on social media and my friends are super close. They are starting to hear about the story and they think it’s awesome," said Longeway.

"We kept that a secret from the get go. We didn’t tell anyone the name until he was born or how we were deciding. It was fun for all our families to find out," said Kness.

The pair have no doubt in their mind their son Gunnar will grow up loving the sport of baseball.

“We’re definitely going to put him in little league baseball and teach him the sport and tell him how great the big sport of baseball is and hopefully has the same love his parents do," said Longeway.