Harford County Council rejects liquor stores in neighborhood business districts

BEL AIR, Md. — Liquor stores won't be opening anytime soon within Harford County's B-1 neighborhood business districts.

An effort to change that was defeated Tuesday night by a 5-2 County Council vote.

County Council Bill 24-037 was first introduced by Councilman Aaron Penman.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly on Wednesday applauded the council's decision to oppose the legislation.

"This ill-advised legislation would have allowed liquor stores, and therefore, recreational cannabis dispensaries, in any of the 232 parcels countywide that are zoned B-1," said Cassilly. "Harford County is pro-business, but we are also pro-family and that is why our zoning code directs certain businesses away from areas that are intended to support residential neighborhoods.”

As for Penman, he remains in a legal battle to keep his seat after a judge ordered his removal. The court has since allowed Penman to remain on the council pending appeals.