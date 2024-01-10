Harford County confronts harsh Tuesday storm

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The quaintly-located Bushmill Tavern on Route 7 in Abigndon in proved an escape from the nasty weather Tuesday night.

Just a few clicks down that road - it was totally blocked off with high water.

"We have a little creek that runs on each side of us on 7," said Jason Mullen, the manager of the tavern, "so sometimes if one of them floods, we'll get a close-down."

Twenty minutes away in Forest Hill, the Harford County government had to keep a close eye on things on Tuesday night.

Throughout the night, officials in Harford County reported several incidents, including a tree into several homes in Bel Air, and vehicles in flood water in Forest Hill and Edgewood.

"Certainly concerned about flooding, also tidal flooding and winds tonight," said Rick Ayers, the Harford County director of emergency services.

Ayers and a full room kept track of the storm in Harford and the surrounding area; monitoring and making command decisions at their Emergency Operations Center. Their big board monitors weather radars, road cameras, and power outages.

Energy providers BGE and Delmarva power were in-house, as well as first responders and the county highways department.

Low-lying areas were a focal point.

"Really, Route 40 corridor from one end of the county to the other," said Ayers. "We just, traditionally, when we have a lot of heavy rain, that's the areas we have most of the rescue calls in."

Flooding was not exclusive to Harford County; on Glen Arm Road in Baltimore County, WMAR-2 News cameras captured early afternoon flooding at the Notchcliff Road intersection.

On Glen Arm Rd & Notchcliff Rd - bridge over Cowen Run flooded @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/xgdAIceoBX — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) January 9, 2024

Standing water on roadways was a common sight; if you see any more on Wednesday, don't drive in it.

"As much as we say it, we tell people not to drive through high water. Most of the time, most of our water rescues are form people that have tried to drive through high water," Ayers said.