Harford County celebrates opening of new medical facility in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — Harford County celebrated the opening of a new medical facility in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The University of Maryland officially opened its new Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

The new campus has a state-of-the-art emergency department.

They also have outpatient services and a behavioral health pavilion.

"We are excited to provide care in these new facilities. To have the right patient at the right place to receive that care. State-of-the-art facilities here. New tower over at Upper Chesapeake," said Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Fermin Barrueto.

The Aberdeen Medical Center replaces the 112-year-old Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace.

That hospital closed on Tuesday and the 36 patients that were hospitalized were transferred.

Some of those patients were taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, where a new 72-bed tower also opened up.