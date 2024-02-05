Harford Memorial Hospital officially closes its doors tomorrow after 112 years

HAVRE DE GRACE — A 112-year-old Maryland hospital will officially close its doors Tuesday.

For well over a century Harford Memorial Hospital has served the residents of Havre de Grace and surrounding communities.

Now owned and operated by the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), the decision was made to move all services at the hospital to newer locations in Aberdeen and Bel Air.

"The hospital’s aging facilities simply can no longer meet the demands of a modern healthcare system," UMMS said in a press release.

Talks of the hospital shutting down picked up steam back in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients will not have to travel far for medical care or even look for new providers.

"The caring doctors, nurses and staff of UM HMH will continue to nurture the health and wellbeing of this community but in new facilities with the most advanced technology," said UMMS.

In fact the same day Harford Memorial closes, the newly constructed Upper Chesapeake Medical Center will open six miles away in Aberdeen.

University of Maryland is also expanding their medical center in Bel Air with a new surgery center and patient tower equipped with 72 inpatient beds.

"Emergency patients in Aberdeen who need to be admitted to the hospital will be transported to UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Bel Air," said UMMS. "For people in Harford and Cecil counties who require inpatient behavioral health services, they will receive that care in the new Behavioral Health Pavilion on our Aberdeen campus. Most of our outpatient services in the region have already transitioned to the new Health and Wellness Center, also on our Aberdeen campus."

In case you're wondering what happens to the Harford Memorial Hospital building, it's up to the state.

But the City of Havre de Grace is currently working on final zoning recommendations for future considerations.